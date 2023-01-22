Driver suffers McDonald’s ‘parking hell’ after he receives two

McDonald’s on Newmarket Road in Cambridge is a popular destination for drivers. However, there have been reports recently from shocked customers who’ve dined and parked their cars at the restaurant only to discover later that they’d been given fixed penalty notices .

Shapour Meftah was one unlucky customer who had a particularly expensive dining experience.

When he decided to meet his brother for a McDonald’s after work, he parked his car in the restaurant car park and thought nothing of it, until he received two penalty notices through his letter box from a private parking company, UK Parking Control, several days later.

The fixed penalty notices issued by the company came to £100 for his two visits to the restaurant on the evening of January 4 and January 6, 2023, respectively.

The company claimed that he had surpassed the 90-minute allocation for McDonald’s customers at the car park.

