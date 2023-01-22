Categories
Automotive

Driver suffers McDonald’s ‘parking hell’ after he receives two

Driver suffers McDonald's 'parking hell' after he receives two


McDonald’s on Newmarket Road in Cambridge is a popular destination for drivers. However, there have been reports recently from shocked customers who’ve dined and parked their cars at the restaurant only to discover later that they’d been given fixed penalty notices.

Shapour Meftah was one unlucky customer who had a particularly expensive dining experience.

When he decided to meet his brother for a McDonald’s after work, he parked his car in the restaurant car park and thought nothing of it, until he received two penalty notices through his letter box from a private parking company, UK Parking Control, several days later.

The fixed penalty notices issued by the company came to £100 for his two visits to the restaurant on the evening of January 4 and January 6, 2023, respectively.

The company claimed that he had surpassed the 90-minute allocation for McDonald’s customers at the car park.

READ MORE: Growing dissent from car manufacturers could derail EV plans

However, he said: “There’s no way you can get help from them. I tried talking to them and they said it was nothing to do with them. There’s no way on earth they’ll help you”.

Explaining the regulations at their car parks and fixed penalty notices, a representative from the company said that it’s at the discretion of the parking control company in charge of the car park.

They said: “We have parking restrictions in place at a number of our restaurants, with a time limit to ensure there is adequate parking for all of our customers.”

They added: “Ample signage regarding these restrictions is clearly displayed both as you drive into the car park and on various lampposts within it.

READ MORE: Elderly drivers must renew licence every three years – warning

“If a customer believes they have been issued a ticket incorrectly, they should appeal it as per the parking control company guidelines”.

MoneySavingExpert advises that if drivers get a ticket from a private parking firm that they believe is unfair, they shouldn’t pay it automatically.

The experts said: “Private parking companies have no official right to fine you, though they may try to make you think they do.

“All they’re doing is sending you a notice of what they deem to be a breach of contract.

“It isn’t the ability of private companies to issue tickets in itself that’s a problem though.

“It’s the unstructured system which puts unnecessary power in potentially unscrupulous hands”.

Shapour has put in an appeal for UK Parking Control to revoke the penalty notice.

Express.co.uk has contacted UK Parking Control for comment.

Additional reporting by Fareid Atta

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.