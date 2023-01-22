Categories
Travel

Emerging Safety Isaiah Thomas discusses first unofficial visit to

Emerging Safety Isaiah Thomas discusses first unofficial visit to


Florida State’s coaching staff has been putting out a plethora of new offers over a multitude of classes throughout the month of January.

READ MORE: No. 1 TE Landen Thomas recaps surprise Junior Day visit to Florida State

Last week, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to rising senior and emerging safety Isaiah Thomas. It didn’t take long for Thomas to make his first trip to campus as he arrived for Junior Day on Saturday morning alongside a delegation of prospects from Clearwater Academy International.





Source link

Avatar

By Google News

Google News is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.