Factor Pairs Explained: What Are They and How to Find Them

Factor pairs are a fundamental math concept and an important part of learning to factor equations. Understanding them will give you the skills to find the factors for any number and calculate more complex calculations. Here, you’ll find a guide on what factor pairs are, how to use them, and how to do the calculations yourself.
What Is a Factor Pair?
A factor pair is the two numbers that, when multiplied together, form a given product. For example, for any number 12x, the factor pairs would be (1, 12), (2, 6), (3, 4), and so on. By finding the different combinations of factors you can solve equations and other mathematical problems.
Knowing how to find the factor pairs for a given product can be extremely useful in learning basic prime factorization, greatest common factor, and least common multiple. Prime factorization is the ability to break down a number into its associated prime factors, while greatest common factors and least common multiples are two numbers whose product is the original number. When determining these numbers, it is essential to be able to identify the different possible combinations of all the factors. Finding a number’s factor pairs can also help you solve problems involving fractions and ratios.
How to Find Factor Pairs of a Number.
To find the factor pairs for a particular number, you can use either trial and error or a more sophisticated method, such as factorising. When trying to find the factor pairs of 12, for example, you’d first list the numbers from 1 to 12. Then you can start to eliminate pairs that don’t multiply together and when you do this enough times you should eventually arrive at all of the possible pairs. This is an effective method to use when the calculations are fairly simple.
If the numbers get larger and the calculations become more involved, then factorising can be helpful. Factorising uses prime numbers and roots to find the solution to a given equation quickly. It works by restructuring the equation in such a way that it can be broken down into ‘prime factors’ which are then paired together to form factor pairs. Once all of the possible prime factors have been found and paired, you’ll have arrived at all of the factor pairs for your given number.
Types of Factor Pairs: Prime, Composite and Perfect Numbers.
Different numbers will have different types of factor pairs. Prime numbers only have two factors, which are the number itself and 1. Composite numbers have more than two factors and Perfect numbers have all factors that multiply together to create that particular number. For example, 28 is a perfect number because it has four factors (1, 2, 4 and 7) which can all be multiplied together to produce 28.
Prime Numbers: Prime numbers only have two possible factor pairs which are the number itself and 1, since there are no other numbers that will evenly divide into them.
Advanced Types of Factors: Aliquot Parts and Multiples.
Aliquot parts are a type of factor pairs that consist of two terms which, when added together, produce the original number. For example, the numbers 12 and 8 are aliquot parts of 20, as they add up to make 20. Multiples are pairs of numbers which are multiplied together to create the given number. For example, the multiple pair 4 x 25 is equal to 100 and can be written as 100 = 4 x 25.
Both aliquot parts and multiples are known as advanced factors because they are a bit more complex than the original definition of factor pairs, which only consists of two numbers that can be multiplied together to make the given number. Knowing how to identify these types of factors can be useful in mathematics, especially when solving more difficult equations that involve multiple factors. Aliquot parts and multiples require knowledge and practice, but once you get the hang of them, it’s truly a rewarding tool to have in your math toolkit.
Knowledge Check: Practise Your Factor Finding Skills!
Now that you understand what factor pairs are and how to calculate them, why not test your knowledge? Try using the calculators below to practise finding the factor pairs of numbers up to 30. See if you can identify the aliquot factors as well as the multiple factors, and note down your findings – soon enough you’ll have a great little list of factor pairs! Good luck.
Factoring can actually be quite fun as it requires a bit of mental gymnastics – it’s like finding different routes to the same destination. Think of the number and try to break it into smaller parts that multiply together and reach the target number. For example, if your challenge is to find the factor pairs of 18, you could think of 9×2 or 3×6 – both solutions lead to an answer of 18! With practice, identifying factors will become easier and faster each time. So take some time each day to practise your factor-finding skills – there are lots of free online calculators you can use if you’re struggling. Soon enough your ratio factoring skills will be top-notch!