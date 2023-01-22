Factor Pairs Explained: What Are They and How to Find Them

Now that you understand what factor pairs are and how to calculate them, why not test your knowledge? Try using the calculators below to practise finding the factor pairs of numbers up to 30. See if you can identify the aliquot factors as well as the multiple factors, and note down your findings – soon enough you’ll have a great little list of factor pairs! Good luck.

Factoring can actually be quite fun as it requires a bit of mental gymnastics – it’s like finding different routes to the same destination. Think of the number and try to break it into smaller parts that multiply together and reach the target number. For example, if your challenge is to find the factor pairs of 18, you could think of 9×2 or 3×6 – both solutions lead to an answer of 18! With practice, identifying factors will become easier and faster each time. So take some time each day to practise your factor-finding skills – there are lots of free online calculators you can use if you’re struggling. Soon enough your ratio factoring skills will be top-notch!