Categories
Entertainment

Fulham v Tottenham Premier League kick-off time, TV channel,

Fulham v Tottenham Premier League kick-off time, TV channel,


Fulham will be looking to maintain their 100% home record in London derbies this term when they host Tottenham at Craven Cottage on Monday evening.

Marco Silva’s side are thriving in their first season back in the top flight and can count SW6 victories over Brentford and Chelsea among the nine wins that have made them one of the Premier League’s surprise packages in 2022/23.

North London rivals Arsenal are the only side from the nation’s capital to beat Spurs this season but have done so twice, including securing a first win against them at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend.

Related Content

Serious…

This article first appeared on Radio Times


Related Content

Avatar

By Radio Times

Radio Times is a weekly TV and entertainment magazine first published in 1923. It was the world’s first broadcast listings magazine and was owned and published by the BBC until 2011. It is now published by Immediate Media. The magazine publishes interviews and features with the biggest names in television, film and radio as well as carrying listings for the best terrestrial, satellite and on demand television services, radio listings and film reviews.

Follow @RadioTimes on Twitter for TV, entertainment and movie news, @RadioTimesGames for the latest from the world of gaming, check out the Radio Times Instagram feed or head over to Radio Times Facebook and give our page a Like.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.