Fulham v Tottenham Premier League kick-off time, TV channel,

Fulham will be looking to maintain their 100% home record in London derbies this term when they host Tottenham at Craven Cottage on Monday evening.
Marco Silva’s side are thriving in their first season back in the top flight and can count SW6 victories over Brentford and Chelsea among the nine wins that have made them one of the Premier League’s surprise packages in 2022/23.
North London rivals Arsenal are the only side from the nation’s capital to beat Spurs this season but have done so twice, including securing a first win against them at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend.
Related Content
Serious…
This article first appeared on Radio Times