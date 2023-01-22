Glass Onion Has Beatles Easter Egg That Solves This Knives Out

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery brought back Daniel Craig as world-renowned detective Benoit Blanc to solve more crimes, but it looks like some fans edged his cunning mind by spotting a clever Beatles reference left by Rian Johnson.





Despite debuting a couple of weeks ago on Netflix, Glass Onion still sits comfortably on top as the streamer’s most-watched movie right now, with the first Knives Out only a few places below that. Since it was first announced, the Glass Onion title drew a lot of attention as the obvious Beatles nod it was. Johnson’s choice was purposeful, given he would have preferred to do away with the Knives Out moniker altogether.





GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Glass Onion Came Out at the Perfect Time

However, keen-eyed Beatles fans or guitar players might have noticed something was off in Glass Onion from the start. As pointed out by Chris Hewitt on Twitter, if Edward Norton’s fictional billionaire Miles Bron did indeed own one of Paul McCartney’s guitars, he probably committed a major music sin to play it. That is because in the scene where Bron welcomes his guests while playing “Blackbird,” the character can be seen playing a right-handed instrument, even though McCartney is famously known as a left-handed musician on both bass and guitar.

Writer-director Johnson confirmed this was a hint for Beatles fans. As Hewitt theorized, Bron is not playing the instrument upside-down, meaning he would have irreversibly modded this priceless piece of rock history. In Knives Out 2, Birdie is the only one who comments on Bron’s guitar before it’s quickly tossed aside by the billionaire, but it’s interesting to think that this clue could have slipped past Blanc.

Benoit Blanc’s past and personality have been intentionally left in the shadows by Johnson, but with Blanc being married to a Brit like Hugh Grant, it’s even more perplexing such details went unnoticed. Admittedly, the audience doesn’t know anything about Blanc’s music tastes, but even more casual Beatles lovers pointed out that “Blackbird” and “Glass Onion” appear on the band’s eponymous record, also known as The White Album.

Whether he did out of sheer ignorance or not, this is just one more easter egg that helps the Glass Onion ending come together to produce the perfect sequel for Knives Out. With more Benoit Blanc adventures guaranteed in the future, what Johnson will come up with next is anyone’s guess.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now available on Netflix.

MORE: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Is The Perfect Sequel

Source: Chris Hewitt | Twitter