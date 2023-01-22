GoodOnes secures $3.5 million in Seed for personal photo

The startup GoodOnes has raised $3.5 million in Seed funding led by TLV Partners with participation from Liquid2 Ventures (Joe Montana’s fund), as well as Rich Miner (former co-founder of Android), and Peter Welinder (founder of Carousel, sold to Dropbox), as well as other operators and funders.

GoodOnes develops a personal photo assistant powered by machine learning (affectionately named Ollie). It sifts out the bad photos and shows recommendations for the good ones. From there, it’s up ‌to the user to choose by swiping right and left. The company said that the more the app is used, the better job it’ll do at curating, selecting, and weeding through photos.