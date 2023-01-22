Categories
Celebrities

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, dubbed ‘perfection’ as she sports underwear

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, dubbed 'perfection' as she sports underwear


Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, asked her 8.2 million followers: “Is it this way?… Or is it this way?”

The Goop founder wore a black triangle bralette with matching bottoms as she promoted her eye masks.

The Iron Mask actress opted to go makeup free as she showed off her taut stomach.

She captioned the post: “No matter which way you wear them, they are the best I’ve ever tried @goop eye masks.”

Fans flocked to comment on the post, as Mrs Marsh wrote: “Why are you so perfect?” while Millie agreed, saying: “You are perfection.”

Jen remarked: “Too busy staring at your perfect body to notice anything else.”

Holly added: “Same, same, same GP I can’t process that you are 50.”

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.