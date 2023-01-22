Categories
Happy Valley’s Joanna Hepworth abuse storyline praised by Mel B

“I am in awe of all of the actors, from James Norton and Siobhan Finneran to Con O’Neill and Ishia Bennison,” the singer began.

“I want to name every one of them because, like with Catherine, I know all these people. They are completely true to life, true to my northern soul.”

However, it was the most recent season which struck a chord with Mel as it began to look at coercive control and domestic abuse within a marriage.

Mel added to the Independent: “Season three is the one that is everything to me. I went through a 10-year abusive marriage where, at my lowest, most desperate and isolated, I took to drink and drugs to self-medicate.



This post is originally appeared on Express UK

