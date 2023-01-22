Harry and Meghan’s new Range Rover spotted despite net zero





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security personnel have been spotted in a new £119,000 Range Rover Autobiography. The new vehicle comes after it has been revealed that Prince Harry‘s memoir, ‘Spare’, has sold almost half a million physical copies in Britain, making it the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time.

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s security were seen driving around California in the car before filling up the gas tank. However, the car’s CO2 emissions are 207g/km, which is reportedly more than double the recommended levels in California of 95g/km. California’s environmental rules also state that vehicles should be 54.5miles to the gallon by next year but the car falls short of this goal by almost 20 miles per gallon. The news may come as a surprise to the environmentally-aware royals, who have pledged they will reach “net zero” carbon emissions by 2030.

In 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the announcement through their organisation Archwell during the CO26, which is the United Nation’s Climate Change Conference. The Archwell statement said: “As global leaders convene for COP26 to commit to solutions for our climate crisis, “All of us at Archewell, led by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, share our pledge towards a more sustainable future by becoming net zero by 2030.” The organisation noted Prince Harry ad Meghan Markle‘s “long-standing commitment to the planet” through their projects and partnerships. READ MORE: Kate Middleton’s special talent at home laid bare by Prince William

However, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been repeatedly criticised for their use of private jets despite their environmental activism. After Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the couple flew in a private jet, and were criticised for using a private jet after attending Global Citizen Live in 2021, an event advocating for climate change action. The couple has also used private jets for holidays and were spotted using one for a six-day break in Ibiza in 2019, where they then took a private jet to the UK before heading to Nice, France for another getaway. The royal’s use of private jets has prompted Piers Morgan to joke the couple were ”saving the planet, one private jet at a time”.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



