Heartbreaker for Scottie Pippen as Big Update Emerges on

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are the names on everyone’s lips currently. The son of Michael Jordan and the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen are reportedly dating and this has caused some serious uproar around the world. Especially considering how bad things are between Scottie Pippen and MJ, the news has come as a surprise to most. There have been numerous reports linking Marcus and Larsa together and new updates just keep on emerging.

A new insider reports claim that the chemistry between the two is off the charts. Moreover, although they are trying to keep it lowkey, their relationship is more than evident to everyone around the couple.

Updates emerge as Michael Jordan’s son and Larsa Pippen evidently dating

In case you have been living under a rock, Michael Jordan’s son and Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife are dating. Marcus Jordan and Larsa were initially spotted together last year. After months of speculation and denial, it seems the reports about the two are indeed true.

Although they are really cozy around each other and have great chemistry, the couple is trying to keep their relationship lowkey. This is due to the feud between MJ and Scottie Pippen.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 16: Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen attend the Avion Reserva 44 Celebrates Kygo’s Haute Living Cover at Komodo on March 16, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Haute Living)

According to the latest rumors, “Larsa and Marcus are still trying to play it coy [but] it’s very obvious to everyone around them that the chemistry is off the charts and they’re crazy about each other.”

Larsa Pippen All but Confirms Her Relationship With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus

Days After Kissing Photo Goes Viral

Despite all the snapshots and reports about the two, Larsa Pippen had denied all such rumors a few months ago. She asserted that they are just friends and everything is platonic between them.

Marcus Jordan recently commented on Larsa’s post

Very recently, the Real Housewives star shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, “Comfy and cute”. With thousands of comments flooding in, one comment stood out from the rest.

It was from Marcus Jordan. He commented, “J-Walkin” as 48-year-old Pippen was wearing a neat pair of Jordan shoes. With months of denying and dismissing reports, it seems the couple is finally confident enough to have interactions on public platforms.

