Here’s How Gabrielle Union Responded To The Backlash Over

Gabrielle explained, back then, she wasn’t “getting any wife of the year awards” because she felt she was “entitled” to infidelity, especially since she “was paying all the bills.”
And, of course, people (mostly a bunch of men who shouldn’t put their lips together to discuss ANYBODY) felt the need to add their two cents about Gabrielle’s admission.
When ET‘s Nischelle Turner asked her about the backlash at the Season 3 premiere of Truth Be Told, Gabrielle said what I was thinking.
“If your gonna get your panties in a twist about something I’ve been talking about since 2005 — in not one but two New York Times best-selling books — at least listen to the whole thing,” she said. “Just so you know where your anger actually is.”
The topic of her past marriage is discussed in her autobiographical books, You Got Anything Stronger, and We’re Going to Need More Wine, so it’s a little silly that people are fussing over a soundbite.
“I think people really felt anger that a woman would dare be just as dysfunctional as a man,” Gabrielle quipped. “Because that’s what I called it. And stupid!”
I think Gabrielle always delivers a good read.
This post is originally appeared on Buzzfeed