Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Has Welcomed A

Riley Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, shared that they have welcomed a daughter as they memorialized Keough’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley, on Sunday at Graceland.

The memorial for Presley, who was Elvis Presley’s only child, drew a crowd of mourners who included family, friends, and fans to the Memphis mansion that was the Presley family home before it became a public attraction and shrine for the rock ‘n’ roll legend. Lisa Marie died Jan. 12 at age 54 after a sudden hospitalization. Just days before, she and her mother, Priscilla Presley, had appeared at the Golden Globes to celebrate Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis.

On Sunday, Priscilla shared her grief at losing her daughter. She also read a poem by one of her granddaughters, who, in addition to Keough, include 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. Their message described Lisa Marie as a role model, icon, and superhero who had still been grieving herself after the 2020 suicide of son Benjamin Keough.

“Our heart is broken, Lisa,” Priscilla said tearfully. “We all love you.”