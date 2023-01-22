Man City v Wolves prediction and team news | Who will win

Wolves will be hoping to capitalise on Manchester City’s recent struggles when they head to the Etihad on Sunday afternoon and in Julen Lopetegui, they have a coach that knows what it takes to beat Pep Guardiola having done so during his time as Porto boss.

Lopetegui has revitalised Wolves since taking charge in December, taking seven points from his first four games in the Premier League, and has pushed the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd close, but a trip to the Etihad is surely his toughest test yet.