Men’s Tennis Falls at Michigan – Brown University Athletics

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Brown men’s tennis team wrapped up its trip to the Great Lake State with a 4-0 defeat at No. 6 Michigan Saturday afternoon.
At first doubles, sophomore Alex Finkelstein and freshman Noah Hernandez were leading against the 14th ranked pair of Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young before the match went unfinished.
DOUBLES RESULTS
Finkelstein/Hernandez (Brown) vs. Fenty/Young (UM) 4-3 unfinished
Maloney/Styler (UM) def. Komatineni/Mu (Brown) 6-3
Cooksey/Steiglehner (UM) def. Bravo/Feldman (Brown) 6-2
SINGLES RESULTS
Ondrej Styler (UM) vs. Alex Finkelstein (Brown) 6-2, 5-5 unfinished
Andrew Fenty (UM) def. Noah Hernandez (Brown) 6-1, 7-5
Gavin Young (UM) vs. Niraj Komatineni (Brown) 6-4, 3-3 unfinished
Jacob Bickersteth (UM) def. Alex Koong (Brown) 6-1, 6-2
Bjorn Swenson (UM) vs. Roger Chou (Brown) 6-3, 5-3 unfinished
Nicholas Steighlehner (UM) def. Matthew Mu (Brown) 6-0, 6-1
Order of Completion: Doubles 3-2; Singles 6-4-2
UP NEXT
Brown is back at home against Fordham on Saturday at 10 a.m.
