Microsoft is offering Sony a 10-year contract for upcoming Call

Microsoft has offered Sony a 10-year contract to make any new Call of Duty release available on PlayStation the same day it comes to Xbox, according to an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Monday from a Microsoft executive. Sony’s head of gaming, Jim Ryan, said in September that Microsoft’s earlier offer to keep Activision Blizzard’s popular game series on PlayStation for three years after the current agreement expires was inadequate.

Xbox maker Microsoft’s latest offer to Sony comes as it faces increased regulatory scrutiny over its $69 billion (approximately Rs. 5,67,500 crore) buyout deal for Activision Blizzard.

The offer, made in January, has sparked regulatory headwinds in the European Union, Britain and the US, with Sony criticizing the deal and even calling for a legal veto.

Last month, EU regulators opened a full-scale investigation into Microsoft’s deal and warned of the deal’s impact. The Commission’s preliminary investigation shows that the Transaction may significantly reduce competition in the markets for the distribution of console and PC video games, including multigame subscription services and/or cloud game streaming services, and for PC operating systems. the European Commission in a statement. statement at the time.

The deadline for the European Commission, which is examining the deal, to prepare a formal list of competition concerns, known as an objection, is in January. Providing solutions before such a document is issued can shorten the regulatory process.

Reuters reported last month that Microsoft’s remedy would primarily consist of a 10-year licensing deal with PlayStation owner Sony.

The deal has been unconditionally approved in Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Serbia.

“The main perceived potential anti-competitive risk that Sony poses is that Microsoft would stop making Call of Duty available on the PlayStation. But that would be economically irrational,” Microsoft president Brad Smith said in the WSJ op-ed. .

Microsoft also said on Monday that it will raise the prices of new Xbox games from $70 (about Rs. 5,000) to $70 (about Rs. 4,000) from 2023, a company spokesman said.

