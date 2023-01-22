Categories
My 600lb Life’s Erica Wall looks unrecognisable in swimsuit snap

Erica’s weight gain following the loss of her mother also took a toll on her personal relationships as she was worried about reconnecting with her “friend” Jimmy.

Luckily, when TLC caught up with Erica after her weight loss journey a few years back, she and Jimmy sparked a new romance. 

She even told him she’d managed to lose almost 300lbs from her 661lb highest weight, prompting him to reply: “That’s like a whole person.”

However, while on the show and with Dr Now’s help, Erica confirmed she’d lost 190lbs, and lost another 100lbs when the My 600lb Life cameras caught up with her a few years later.



