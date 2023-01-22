Netflix Korea excites ‘The Glory’ fans with a new teaser narrated

Netflix Korea excited ‘The Glory‘ fans with a new teaser narrated by Song Hye Kyo.

On January 23rd KST, Netflix Korea revealed a special clip showing scenes from both part I and the upcoming part II. In this special clip, Song Hye Kyo, who plays the main character Moon Dong Eun, narrates a letter addressed to Park Yeon Jin, who is the main villain of the show.

The letter reads, “To Yeon Jin, who I miss. I thought about this every day, Yeon Jin. Where should I reunite with you? When I see you again, I hope I forget your name and your face. I hope I could not remember you and go ‘do I know you’. Your feet that led to someone else’s pain, and those feet which walked along yours. Your mouth that laughed at someone else’s misery, and all the lips that kissed yours. Your shallow eyes and all those eyes met with yours. Your hands that mocked and broke others, and all the hands that held yours. And your soul that loved all those moments.”

The letter continues, “I plan to go to the end, Yeon Jin. I hope you still want to see me dance, Yeon Jin. Of course, that dance will be the dance of a beheader. To Yeon Jin, who I dearly wanted to kill, this is my last letter to you.”

Meanwhile, part II of ‘The Glory’ will be released on Netflix on March 10th.