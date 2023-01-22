Neville lays into ‘madman’ Arteta for Arsenal boss’ touchline

An entertaining first half saw both teams live up to the top-of-the-table billing, as Marcus Rashford continued his excellent post-World Cup form by firing an effort past Aaron Ramsdale from 25 yards.

However, the Premier League table toppers equalised through Eddie Nketiah as the striker sneaked into the back post and headed past David De Gea.

Both sides will be hoping for a win after Manchester City moved two points behind the Gunners prior to kick-off, as an Erling Haaland hat-trick saw Pep Guardiola’s side defeat Wolves 3-0 earlier on Sunday.

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.