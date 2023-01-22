Categories
New Norway Pavilion Plush Reindeer Ornament and Shirts at EPCOT –

norway merch jan 2023 6863


A new reindeer ornament and two shirts have arrived at the Norway Pavilion in EPCOT. These can be found in The Fjording.

Plush Felt Reindeer Ornament – $22.99

norway merch jan 2023 6863

This plush felt ornament is blue, with a reindeer embroidered on one side with white thread.

norway merch jan 2023 6864

A small puffin patch is at the reindeer’s feet, and “Norway” is across the bottom next to two red Mickey heads.

norway merch jan 2023 6865

Norway Pavilion Long-Sleeved Shirt – $44.99

norway merch jan 2023 6872

This long-sleeved shirt is dark blue. “Norway EPCOT World Showcase” is on the back.

norway merch jan 2023 6873

Around the words are white images of Spaceship Earth, Mickey heads, puffins, Nordic ships, reindeer, and the pavilion’s stave church.

norway merch jan 2023 6874

“Norway EPCOT World Showcase” is in smaller lettering on the front.

norway merch jan 2023 6875

Norway Pavilion Short-Sleeved Shirt – $29.99

norway merch jan 2023 6877

The short-sleeved shirt has a white torso and blue sleeves. The v-neck is also lined in blue.

norway merch jan 2023 6878

“Norway” is on the front in red lettering, with red snowflake-like images around it. A Mickey head with the Norway flag replaces the “o” of “Norway.” “EPCOT” is at the bottom in blue.

norway merch jan 2023 6879
norway merch jan 2023 6880
norway merch jan 2023 6881

Check out more new Norway Pavilion apparel and merchandise.

