New Norway Pavilion Plush Reindeer Ornament and Shirts at EPCOT

A new reindeer ornament and two shirts have arrived at the Norway Pavilion in EPCOT. These can be found in The Fjording.

Plush Felt Reindeer Ornament – $22.99

This plush felt ornament is blue, with a reindeer embroidered on one side with white thread.

A small puffin patch is at the reindeer’s feet, and “Norway” is across the bottom next to two red Mickey heads.

Norway Pavilion Long-Sleeved Shirt – $44.99

This long-sleeved shirt is dark blue. “Norway EPCOT World Showcase” is on the back.

Around the words are white images of Spaceship Earth, Mickey heads, puffins, Nordic ships, reindeer, and the pavilion’s stave church.

“Norway EPCOT World Showcase” is in smaller lettering on the front.

Norway Pavilion Short-Sleeved Shirt – $29.99

The short-sleeved shirt has a white torso and blue sleeves. The v-neck is also lined in blue.

“Norway” is on the front in red lettering, with red snowflake-like images around it. A Mickey head with the Norway flag replaces the “o” of “Norway.” “EPCOT” is at the bottom in blue.

