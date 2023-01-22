One of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s New Season 2 Modes Should

It has been confirmed that the delayed Season 2 for Modern Warfare 2 will bring new game modes, and Gunfight should make an appearance.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 provides a classic multiplayer formula that the franchise has long employed, but because of its infancy there are still swathes of expected content that has yet to be added. The title schedules its post-launch content around seasonal updates that coincide with new battle passes, and these seasonal updates are huge milestones that foster great anticipation from fans.





That anticipation only grows as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 has been delayed by two weeks, now set to release on February 15. While fans have to wait a while longer to experience Season 2, it has been confirmed that the update will feature a slew of new game modes. The fan-favorite Gunfight is more than deserving of a return in Season 2, so hopefully it is included among this fresh content.





GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Hints at Return of Cranked and Plunder Game Modes





Gunfight’s Place in Call of Duty

Call of Duty’s Gunfight mode was first introduced in 2019’s Modern Warfare, and it turned out to be a big hit for the franchise. Gunfight sees two teams of two face off against each other in intimate maps, with each team possessing the same loadouts and being unable to regenerate health. With teams having to rely on good communication and strategy, Gunfight rounds are perma-death in the same vein as Search and Destroy, with a capture objective spawning in the middle of the map if one team is not completely eliminated within a certain time.

Many considered Gunfight to breathe fresh air for the core multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warefare, with the high-stakes and competitive nature of the mode reminding fans of the series’ roots. With its genuine level of tactical nuance and strategy, it is no wonder that Gunfight has become an increasing presence within the franchise.

Why Gunfight Should Appear in Modern Warfare 2’s Season 2

Considering how well-received Gunfight was in 2019’s Modern Warfare, many were surprised at the absence of the mode in its sequel at launch. The mode has appeared in the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and even Call of Duty Mobile, but was noticeably absent from the more recent Call of Duty: Vanguard.

It is widely expected that Gunfight will return at some point for Modern Warfare 2, and the upcoming Season 2 seems like a perfect time to reintroduce the anticipated mode. The recent delay for MW2’s Season 2 was a result of Infinity Ward needing more time to implement community feedback, and it is confirmed that game modes are a factor of said feedback.

With this in mind, it would be remiss for Gunfight not to launch with the upcoming Season 2. A mode like Gunfight is tried and tested within the comparable Modern Warfare, and offers a huge amount of longevity and replayability. For example, limited-time tournaments have historically been a huge aspect of Gunfight, and provide a near-endless amount of content for the mode by providing attractive prizes for winners. The implementation of Gunfight in Modern Warfare 2 seems to be more a question of “when” than “if,” and doing so with the upcoming Season 2 would be a great way to satiate the title’s idle fanbase.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Adds New Game Mode in Latest Playlist Refresh