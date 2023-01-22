Categories
Sports

Patrick Mahomes with subtle message to Cincinnati Bengals

Patrick Mahomes with subtle message to Cincinnati Bengals


Patrick Mahomes was quick to react to the Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. The Bengals dominated the Bills in New York and set up an NFC Championship rematch.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were beaten by the Bengals in last year’s Championship game, ending their hopes of a second straight Super Bowl appearance. Despite a brilliant regular season, the Chiefs were thwarted by the Bengals in OT back in January 2022.

Now, however, they’ll have the chance to right that wrong, as they will go up against the Bengals in the big game for the second year in a row.

Related Content

The Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, with Mahomes suffering a knee injury and missing a large portion of the game. Despite his absence, the Chiefs pulled through and earned their spot in the AFC Championship game.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Related Content

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.