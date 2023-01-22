Patrick Mahomes with subtle message to Cincinnati Bengals

Patrick Mahomes was quick to react to the Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. The Bengals dominated the Bills in New York and set up an NFC Championship rematch.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were beaten by the Bengals in last year’s Championship game, ending their hopes of a second straight Super Bowl appearance. Despite a brilliant regular season, the Chiefs were thwarted by the Bengals in OT back in January 2022.

Now, however, they’ll have the chance to right that wrong, as they will go up against the Bengals in the big game for the second year in a row.

The Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, with Mahomes suffering a knee injury and missing a large portion of the game. Despite his absence, the Chiefs pulled through and earned their spot in the AFC Championship game.