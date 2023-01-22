Pregnant mum in hospital after she tried to save dog from burning





A pregnant woman battled through the flames to try and save her family’s dog as a fire tore through their home and destroyed everything they owned. Chloe, her partner, and her five-year-old son Hugo managed to escape the fire which broke out on Saturday afternoon.

Writing on the page, he said: “So I say this with emotions high that this afternoon in Bishops Waltham my pregnant sister Chloe and her 5-year-old boy Hugo’s house burnt to the ground. “I have started this to try raise enough money to rent somewhere to live and maybe buy Hugo a toy or two. “Chloe and my nephew are the most loving and helpful people and a lot of people will know her around Portsmouth, Four Marks and Bishops Waltham. “Any donations will be highly appreciated and will help both Chloe and Hugo start rebuilding their lives.” READ MORE: Sturgeon forced to instantly U-turn on BBC interview after backlash

ITV News reports that friends and neighbours have rallied round and have been offering items to help the family get back on their feet. Hampshire Fire and Rescue said four fire engines attended the incident after being called at 2.46pm yesterday. Investigators were back at the scene today to try to establish what caused the fire.

