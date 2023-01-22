Pregnant mum in hospital after she tried to save dog from burning

A pregnant woman battled through the flames to try and save her family’s dog as a fire tore through their home and destroyed everything they owned. Chloe, her partner, and her five-year-old son Hugo managed to escape the fire which broke out on Saturday afternoon.
The young mum, who is pregnant with her second child, also tried to save their pet Simba, a Dogue de Bordeaux.
Sadly she could not save him, and she had to be taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.
The family did not have any contents insurance but the community living near to their house in Bishops Waltham, Hampshire, have rallied round after Chloe’s relatives posted about it on social media.
And her brother Owen Browning has set up a GoFundMe page with the aim of raising £3,000.
Writing on the page, he said: “So I say this with emotions high that this afternoon in Bishops Waltham my pregnant sister Chloe and her 5-year-old boy Hugo’s house burnt to the ground.
“I have started this to try raise enough money to rent somewhere to live and maybe buy Hugo a toy or two.
“Chloe and my nephew are the most loving and helpful people and a lot of people will know her around Portsmouth, Four Marks and Bishops Waltham.
“Any donations will be highly appreciated and will help both Chloe and Hugo start rebuilding their lives.”
ITV News reports that friends and neighbours have rallied round and have been offering items to help the family get back on their feet.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue said four fire engines attended the incident after being called at 2.46pm yesterday.
Investigators were back at the scene today to try to establish what caused the fire.
