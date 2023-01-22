Prince Harry’s army instructor ‘staggered’ by ‘inaccurate’ Spare

Prince Harry’s account of a “suicide” training flight in memoir Spare has been disputed – by the man sitting beside him on the plane. The Duke, 38, claimed that an Army sergeant intentionally stalled their Slingsby T67 Firefly plane “with no warning” as part of his training – but the very same instructor told the Sunday Mirror he was “staggered” by this claim. Ex-Sergeant Major Michael Booley insisted that “every single aspect” of the flight would have been explained to the “sortie” beforehand. However, Mr Booley added: “He was an exceptional student, very talented indeed. He is a friend and a man I respect immensely who would always have my ear.”
