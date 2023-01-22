Categories
Life Style

Princess Kate follows a trend started by Diana

Princess Kate follows a trend started by Diana


“Espadrilles are great for dressing up or down – Lady Amelia Windsor even wore them to a wedding in 2019,” Samantha noted.

“And I think it’s the versatility that makes the espadrille a popular summer shoe choice with the royals.

“Whilst we’ve seen somewhat of a relaxation in all the fashion rules over the last few years, they do have to think about diplomacy and the message behind every single thing they wear in public.

“As with so many trends, where Diana went the world followed and she is probably the first example of a royal wearing espadrilles in public.”

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.