Princess Kate follows a trend started by Diana

“Espadrilles are great for dressing up or down – Lady Amelia Windsor even wore them to a wedding in 2019,” Samantha noted.

“And I think it’s the versatility that makes the espadrille a popular summer shoe choice with the royals.

“Whilst we’ve seen somewhat of a relaxation in all the fashion rules over the last few years, they do have to think about diplomacy and the message behind every single thing they wear in public.

“As with so many trends, where Diana went the world followed and she is probably the first example of a royal wearing espadrilles in public.”