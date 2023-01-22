Categories
Priscilla Presley tearful during speech at Lisa Marie’s memorial

She admitted her “heart is broken” and finished by sharing the “love” the world had for Lisa.

Lisa Marie died at age 54 after she suffered two cardiac arrests in her home in Calabasas, California on January 12.

Her mum, Priscilla Presley broke the news that her daughter had sadly died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” Priscilla said in a statement.

“We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

Lisa Marie will be buried at Graceland on Sunday beside her father and her son, Riley’s brother, Benjamin.

Benjamin’s resting place was moved slightly to make space for his mum, and Elvis Presley’s only child.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

