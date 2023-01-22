Categories
Life Style

Queen Maxima divides fans in head-to-toe mustard yellow –

Queen Maxima divides fans in head-to-toe mustard yellow -


Maxima accessorised with an incredible necklace – the 18K Gold Baroque 18.5″ Multi-Gemstone Necklace by Seaman Schepps. The colourful piece is worth a jaw dropping $16,550 (around £13,358).

As for her hair, Maxima wore her blonde locks in beach waves. Her makeup was elegant, with a touch of bronzer, nude lips and dark, smokey eyes.

The European royal looked amazing in this incredible ensemble, however the look caused division among fans.

READ MORE: Kate steps out in striking orange dress – pictures

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.