Raising environmental awareness – Stabroek News

On Friday, members of the Ministry of Natural Resources attended the handing over ceremony of the children’s book titled “The Sprouts and the Mystery of the Drought.”

The purpose of the book is to help raise awareness on environmental issues and build advocacy at a young age, a release from the Ministry said. The book was written by members of the Guyana Youth and Environment Network, with support from the Ministry of Natural Resources along with the United Nations.

Present at the event were Arianna Seeraj, one of the co-authors of the book, and Veetal Rajkumar, Natural Resources Specialist. Also present was the UN Resident Coordinator Yeşim Oruç. The release said that Rajkumar spoke about the ministry’s willingness to support young people, and build capacity. He also commended the GYEN for the initiative which he said is in line with the Government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy. The event was held at the National Library.