Categories
Science

Raising environmental awareness – Stabroek News

The handing over ceremony (Ministry of Natural Resources photo)


On Friday, members of the Ministry of Natural Resources attended the handing over ceremony of the children’s book titled “The Sprouts and the Mystery of the Drought.”

The purpose of the book is to help raise awareness on environmental issues and build advocacy at a young age, a release from the Ministry said. The book was written by members of the Guyana Youth and Environment Network, with support from the Ministry of Natural Resources along with the United Nations.

Present at the event were  Arianna Seeraj, one of the co-authors of the book, and  Veetal Rajkumar, Natural Resources Specialist. Also present was the UN Resident Coordinator Yeşim Oruç. The release said that  Rajkumar spoke about the ministry’s willingness to support young people, and build capacity. He also commended the GYEN for the initiative which he said is in line with the Government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy. The event was held at the National Library.

Source link

Avatar

By Google News

Google News is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.