Scheyer cites environment, unselfish play, and individual

Duke Basketball picked up a big victory on Saturday afternoon in Cameron Indoor Stadium, outlasting 17th ranked Miami by a score of 68-66.

Spurred on by the return of team captain Jeremy Roach who came off the bench to post 14 points and four assists, the Blue Devils withstood a furious Hurricane rally down the stretch to improve to 14-5 on the season and 5-3 in ACC play.

The win also improved Jon Scheyer’s team to 10-0 at home on the year.

Roach’s contribution from the bench represented one of four players to reach double figures for Duke. Freshman Kyle Filipowksi led the way with 17 points and 14 rebounds while point guard Tyrese Proctor and Dariq Whitehead added 11 and 10 points respectively.

Former No.1 overall recruit Dereck Lively posted his most effective performance as a Blue Devil with six points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks.

Duke returns to action on Monday night with a short turnaround road trip to Virginia Tech, but before the Blue Devils shifted gears their head coach met the media to recap the win over the Hurricanes. Here’s what he had to say.

Opening Statement:

“Great win for us. I was told before it was the 500th consecutive sellout that we’ve had and what an amazing place to play basketball games. Cameron is one of a kind. I think it showed today. Really proud of the overall effort. I thought everybody on the team stepped up at different moments and for me, Dereck Lively, he’s been working his butt off every day with Coach [Amile] Jefferson. He keeps getting better and for him to have six offensive rebounds, 10 rebounds overall, five blocked shots. Thought we had to change our defenses up. Miami is an explosive team. You never relax when you’re playing against them and to hold them to 66 points, I’m really proud of our defense and the job that we did. Coach Lucas, Jai, has been our defensive coordinator. He actually had the scout for Miami as well. He’s been huge for us in what we’ve done, so happy to answer any questions but really proud of the effort.”

On the last basket from Tyrese Proctor and the elements it takes to win this kind of game:

“Just gutting it out. Getting loose balls, finishing plays, because you like to say ‘make shots’ and we do, we execute. I thought we got some good ones, but our defense has been our backbone and I think we are the type of team we have to gut it out and scrap and crawl and we did that. The last minute, that stop that we got I think it was a two- or three-point game and just to come up with the loose ball, really to me, was the difference.”

On playing zone defense:

“Well, as much as you can try and keep them out of the paint, and we did that, we gave up 10 threes which hasn’t been typical of our defense. They’re a tough team to control the ball one-on-one. They have literally four guys that can create at all times. [Norchad] Omier is a load in the post. So just being able to switch it up and give different looks. When Ryan [Young]’s on the floor it’s different than when Dereck’s on the floor and trying to play to those strengths is what we’ll continue to do and adjust that.”

On the unselfishness of the offense:

“I was proud of our offense. I thought we came out really clicking, sharing the ball, I mean we had 38 points at half, so our offense was good. It was more our defense and Miami is a team where you can have a high scoring game against them. In the second half, to hold them to 28 points, that’s a big deal. That’s not an easy thing to do, so proud of defense but really our offense, the way we shared it. We didn’t really have turnovers just by being careless with the ball, more just learning how to play through contact and play through resistance. Sometimes on drives they do a good job when you get downhill just attacking the ball and we need to be stronger in those areas.”

On Jacob Grandison’s offensive play:

“Jake is just a calming force. He makes really easy plays. Ball doesn’t stick with him. He’s the best post passer that we have. He’s always a threat. He shot 40 [percent] from three today still, but he’s a guy you have to guard. He’s capable of having a five, six three game which I believe he’s got in him still. And he battles, he knows how to compete. He’s battle tested. He’s been in big-time environments and I just thought when he was in there he made us better today.”