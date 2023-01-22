Stacey Solomon shares new pics of blossoming baby bump

Stacey Solomon, 33, looked ecstatic as her husband Joe Swash placed a protective hand over her bump and planted a kiss on her cheek as she prepares to give birth for the fifth time.

The overjoyed Loose Women star had thought her one-year-old daughter Rose would be her last – but last year, a pregnancy test revealed they were in for an unexpected surprise.

Meanwhile, Joe is marking a milestone – his 41st birthday – which Stacey acknowledged in a gushing caption shared with over five million followers.

The post received almost 300,000 likes in a matter of hours, as fans marvelled at the ever-growing bump making its presence known, while Stacey posed in a brown bodycon dress.