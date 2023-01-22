Stacey Solomon shares new pics of blossoming baby bump

Stacey Solomon, 33, looked ecstatic as her husband Joe Swash placed a protective hand over her bump and planted a kiss on her cheek as she prepares to give birth for the fifth time.
The overjoyed Loose Women star had thought her one-year-old daughter Rose would be her last – but last year, a pregnancy test revealed they were in for an unexpected surprise.
Meanwhile, Joe is marking a milestone – his 41st birthday – which Stacey acknowledged in a gushing caption shared with over five million followers.
The post received almost 300,000 likes in a matter of hours, as fans marvelled at the ever-growing bump making its presence known, while Stacey posed in a brown bodycon dress.
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s blended family is expanding – and they are overjoyed
Joe Swash has a 15-year-old son, Harry, from a previous relationship with ex-partner Emma Sophocleous, while Stacey had two children before she fell for Joe – her eldest, 14-year-old Zachary, whom she had with childhood sweetheart Dean Cox, plus 10-year-old Leighton, whose dad is Aaron Burnham. Together, Stacey and Joe share three-year-old son Rex and one-year-old daughter Rose – and their third baby is soon to follow.
