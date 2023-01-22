The Best Room at ... The Tampa Edition

Tampa is one of the oldest cities in the United States, settled some 200 years ago with a history that stretches back even further to the arrival of the conquistadores in the Americas. But it’s never quite gotten its due on the national stage, overlooked, perhaps unfairly, in favor of its larger, beachier and flashier neighbors to the South. Now that Miami and Palm Beach seem to be at full capacity, with the hotel prices to match, it may be time to look for accommodations in the Gulf, where hotelier Ian Schrager has opened a new Edition in the burgeoning Water District. Visitors may be surprised to discover that Tampa more than holds its own in Florida, boasting 16 Michelin Guide-recommended restaurants, destination art institutions—including the world-class Salvador Dalí Museum and the Tampa Museum of Art, which is expanding thanks to a recent record-breaking $25 million donation—a central location that makes for convenient drives to the theme parks of Orlando and the keys of Sarasota, as well as competitive sports teams like the Buccaneers, which just last year. Tight end Rob Gronkowski was one of the local sports stars in attendance at a kick-off concert by Lenny Kravitz in October when the Edition opened, though he may need to return for a pick-me-up the way the Bucs’ season is ending. Here, the hotel’s general manager Chris Southwick answers a few questions about the Edition’s signature amenities, nearby entertainment, and why Tampa is on its way to becoming Florida’s next big attraction.

A signature suite at the Tampa Edition. Nikolas Koenig

Tell me about the signature suite at the Tampa Edition. What makes it special?

The 2,000-square-foot penthouse suite offers expansive views of downtown Tampa and its remarkable skyline. It boasts a large open-plan living and dining room, spacious walk-in wardrobe, media room, pantry, and a kitchen with a private entrance for a personal chef. The nightly rate starts at $12,000.

What is one feature of the hotel first-time visitors will find surprising?

Dramatic lush greenery is incorporated into every space. The hotel styling brings the outside in by incorporating natural materials and landscape-inspired design. A multitude of plants, living walls, hanging florals, and pops of greenery visually embrace the warmth and beauty of the Florida environment and its elements.

Are there any other special experiences guests should ask for when they arrive?

For an exceptional experience, The Spa is a modern oasis of relaxation, rejuvenation, beauty and personal wellbeing. The wellness facility, inspired by the healing powers of the ocean, features six treatment rooms and a manicure/pedicure suite. The spa’s concept is inspired by wellness and sustainability and offers a variety of treatments from Biologique Recherche Skinlab facials to the Edition signature massage.

The nighttime view from the Tampa Edition. Nikolas Koenig

Edition hotels are well known for their culinary offerings. Tell us about this property’s options.

Our specialty restaurant Lilac is a collaboration with Michelin-star chef John Fraser that offers tableside preparations, personalized wine pairings, and dishes focused on local Florida produce. The lively open kitchen takes center stage alongside a thoughtfully designed chef’s table. Fraser also worked on Azure, a rooftop dining experience showcasing fresh Greek cuisine. Here, we bring together seaside-inspired fare, a breezy ambiance, and panoramic views over downtown Tampa. On the weekends, guests will see the outdoor tropical oasis transform into an evening cocktail lounge with DJs spinning. There’s also Market on the ground floor, which offers a menu inspired by the Italian coast featuring Neapolitan-style pizzas, charcuterie, and a selection of negronis and spritzes. We encourage guests to start and end their day with a cup of La Colombe and a French pastry at the wraparound coffee bar or on the terrace. And Punch Room takes its cues from Tampa’s history of 17th century pirates, traders, and privateers, bringing forth a menu dedicated to flavors and spirits of the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. This mixology-guided tour of the islands dives deep into the regional history of punches, exploring the terroir of cane spirits and a rich variety of tropical fruits and spices.

The pool restaurant at the Tampa Edition. Nikolas Koenig

Tampa is one of the oldest cities in the United States. Tell us about that history and the hotel’s special place there.

Tampa Bay has a lively history rich with commerce, cuisine, and working communities. Now, the area offers year-round good weather and high quality of life that is hard to beat. Professional sports, outdoor activities, world-class entertainment venues, notable museums, and a rising culinary scene add to our distinction as a cultural hub. Tampa’s geographical location on Florida’s Gulf Coast makes it the ultimate location to live, work, and play. The Tampa Edition, at the epicenter of it all, is surrounded by a collection of spirited neighborhoods and districts, each with its own personality.

What sights, shops, and restaurants near the Tampa Edition should visitors check out this year.



When complete, the Water Street district will double the footprint of downtown Tampa. Unfolding over 9 million square feet, the neighborhood is built around wellness, connectivity, walkability, and sustainability, placing its residents in the heart of a balanced urban experience and offering sparkling waterfront views, publicly accessible green space, first-rate dining and shopping, cultural attractions, and entertainment venues. Across the bridge in St. Petersburg Florida, guests can visit an unparalleled collection of works by Salvador Dalí at the Dalí Museum. Ybor City, our richly personable neighbor, offers visitors a connection to the past with its brick-paved streets, historic buildings, and wrought iron balconies. Cuban, Italian, and Spanish influences still shine in Ybor’s culture and cuisine, paying homage to the area’s celebrated history as one of the cigar capitals of the world. Across the street from the Edition, Amalie Arena is home to the Tampa Bay Lightning and hosts multiple events throughout the year, including concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.

Tampa Bay Buccaneer at the opening of the Tampa Edition. Octavio Jones // Getty Images

What’s in store for the Tampa Edition in 2023?

The arrival of the hotel further boosts Tampa’s rise and cements the Edition brand’s knack for landing in the right place at the right time. Our team of hospitality experts and entertainment gurus have come together to create an unparalleled schedule of events in 2023. We are bringing in the best of the best in cultural partners, collaborators, artists, DJs, and more for experiences you can’t find anywhere else.