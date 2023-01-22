The deficiency that may create in ‘whole’ in the field of vision

Some people may develop the condition due to malabsorption, weight loss surgery or eating disorders.
When individuals under this category are medically diagnosed, they may be prescribed synthetic vitamin B1 to restore their levels.
Generally speaking, thiamine occurs naturally in meats, fish and whole grains, and is also used to fortify bread and cereals.
Food sources of thiamin include:
- Fortified breakfast cereals
- Pork
- Fish
- Beans, lentils
- Green peas
- Enriched cereals, bread, noodles, rice
- Sunflower seeds
- Yoghurt.
This post is originally appeared on Express UK