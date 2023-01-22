The Fed connection: How Smith’s grip is linked to tennis, and why

That’s because the western grip imparts more top spin on the ball, meaning more height over the net and more chance of landing safely inside the baseline in tennis terms. But in cricket, where hitting the ball further offers more value, something flatter or even back spun can bring rich rewards.

“I was probably top spinning it, as opposed to back spinning it and letting the ball go up and away further,” Smith explained. “I thought I back spun a couple of nice ones tonight. The ball just travels a lot better when you do that.

Steve Smith with Roger Federer at the Australian Open 2018. Credit:Instagram

“It’s been a nice adjustment for me, I feel like I’m batting well in all forms of the game. Hopefully I can continue scoring some runs and helping firstly the Sixers and then the Aussies after that.”

On some level, Federer’s retirement from tennis in September 2022 may have aided Cricket Australia in its efforts to bring Smith back to the BBL following a similar deal for David Warner, because it lessened the temptation for an Australian Open visit in late January between Test match assignments.