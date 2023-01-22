Tips for successfully growing apple trees year-round – East Idaho

Commitment, dedication, and patience are keys to successfully growing apple trees. A year-round and year-to-year commitment to caring for your apple trees will lead to great personal satisfaction and enjoyment of tree ripened apples. Understanding several factors will help you to select trees that will be productive for years to come.

Site Selection

Location, location, location! The place you decide to plant will determine your success in any apple tree’s survival. The ideal location is one without frost pockets. A gentle slope with good air drainage will keep frost from settling on your tender shoots. Plant trees three-quarters of the way down the hill to allow freezing air to drain down the hill.

Light is important for apple trees. Apple trees should be planted away from buildings or trees that could shade them. Apple trees need full sun and should be pruned so light can penetrate to the inner leaves. This is important for good flower production and fruit set throughout the tree.

The soil should be deep, well-drained soil. Some trees like peaches do not tolerate wet soil.

Apples

Apple trees are some of the most cold tolerant fruit trees as they are one of the last fruit trees to bloom. In southeast Idaho cultivars that bloom later and ripen before freezing temperatures in fall are best. Apple trees require deep, well-drained soil. Pollination in apple trees occurs for about three weeks with each cultivar blooming for about one week. Many apple trees require a second cultivar for cross-pollination by bees to ensure adequate crops. Cultivars of apple trees fall into five blooming groups. To get proper pollination, do not match Group 1 cultivars with Groups 4 or 5. Any other combination of groups should be sufficient to have proper pollination.

Below is a table of apples that have been grown with success in southeastern Idaho. Pay attention to the hardiness zone, as some cultivars are better suited for colder climates.