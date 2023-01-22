Categories
Technology

Xunlei Continues To Merit A Strong Buy Rating (NASDAQ:XNET)

Information Blocks Concept. Blockchain


Information Blocks Concept. Blockchain

BlackJack3D/iStock via Getty Images

I first started covering Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) in November of 2017 when the stock was trading at $24.05 and I deemed it a short that would “soon reverse“. The stock subsequently fell over

Performance

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Balance sheet

Earnings release

EV

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

valuation

Seeking Alpha

options

barchart.com

sic month chart

bigcharts

Source link

Avatar

By Google News

Google News is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.