5 Healthy Lifestyle Tweaks to Have More Energy

We’ve all dealt with bouts of low energy at one point or another. Perhaps due to a long, grueling work week, a stretch of sleepless nights, or feelings of malaise when motivation was low. While occasional low energy is normal and to be expected in today’s busy world, persistent low energy that starts to impact your daily life can have a number of unwanted health side effects, including impaired judgment, decreased coordination, and increased irritability. Chronic fatigue and low energy can also be signs of more serious health conditions, like an overactive thyroid or heart disease, or be a symptom of a mental health issue, like depression.

But more likely your low energy is due to lifestyle or environmental factors, so hitting the vending machine for an energy drink or Starbucks for a Venti cold brew every few hours is not the best or most sustainable way to perk yourself up. Instead, we’ve gathered expert-recommended tips for safe and natural strategies to boost your energy levels. Here’s how to have more energy fast and how to get more energy on a long-term basis, according to doctors.





Why You Have Low Energy

Low energy can stem from any number (or a combination) of factors, including exercising too little or too much, insufficient sleep, certain medications, depression or anxiety, stress and burnout, certain foods and eating habits, and even drinking too much alcohol. So many people are plagued by low energy that “having more energy” is an extremely common health goal for adults who are tired, overworked, underslept, or energy deficient for no reason they can account for. A 2020 poll from the National Sleep Foundation found that 57 percent of all American adults with no reported sleep problems said they felt sleepy on an average of 2.4 days a week. So why are they so low-energy?

Research from the last several years has proven that the COVID-19 pandemic (among other major, concurrent stressors) continues to zap Americans of their energy, with three in five Americans surveyed in 2021 reporting they felt more tired than they’d ever felt in their lives.

But beyond this type of timely, exceptional circumstance, Sony Sherpa, MD, a holistic physician with Nature’s Rise, says low energy that isn’t caused by medication or chronic conditions is often due to three culprits: not getting enough sleep, poor eating habits, and mental stress.

Insufficient sleep.

“Not getting enough sleep is one of the most common factors behind feeling low on energy,” she says. “Sleep is restorative physically and mentally—it’s your body’s way of recuperating from all the stress it experienced [during] the day.”

Not eating the right balance of foods.

Nutrition—both the actual food we eat and our eating schedules and habits—is so closely tied to our energy levels. Food is fuel, afterall. But not all food offers the ideal kind of energy: the kind that lasts and won’t leave you with an even lower energy dip later on; the kind that powers up our many internal systems to thrive long term.

“Eating habits, such as skipping meals or simply consuming unhealthy food, can also tax your system and prevent you from feeling energized,” says Dr. Sherpa. Not eating when you’re hungry is not a good plan for having energy. But when we consistently consume overly processed and high-added-sugar foods, for example, they may be tasty, convenient, and a temporary energy jolt—but the bad news is they end up spiking our blood sugar levels, which consequently leads to crashing them, “resulting in feeling drained and sluggish,” she explains. This spike-and-dip roller coaster is detrimental to our health and can leave you in a chronic cycle of low energy.





Stress.

Lastly, being stressed too much and too often is a surefire way to feel completely drained of energy. “When your mind is always in overdrive, it’s difficult for your body to catch a break and generate energy,” Dr. Sherpa says. When you’re in stress mode, your entire system is using the little energy it has just to keep you up and running on the most basic levels, and cope with the situation at hand—leaving you without the energy to think and plan ahead, be productive and active, feel joyful and hopeful, and all the things that make life great.







The Telltale Signs of Low Energy

In addition to simply feeling tired, low energy can present itself in the body in several ways both physically and mentally. “Common signs and symptoms of low energy include feeling constantly lethargic or exhausted, decreased willingness to engage in social situations, and a general feeling of being unwell, especially if the condition is chronic,” Dr. Sherpa says. “You may also have trouble sleeping, increased irritability and anxiety, and problems with concentration.” It’s important to recognize these markers early, she adds, so you can make the right healthy changes and prevent more serious health issues down the line.





How to Get More Energy (That Lasts)

If you’re desperate to have more energy that’s steady, effective, and more holistic than your quick-fix afternoon cappuccino, consider these healthy lifestyle tips and habit changes that’ll energize you long term.