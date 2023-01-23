A Joyful Reunion and A Warm Welcome – Two Interns Join PPFF

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) announces the addition of two interns, Angelica Brill and Megan Conley, at the Camp Hill office.

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ — Angelica Brill returns to the PPFF as a graduate of Penn State University with a double major in Community, Environment, and Development, as well as Spanish.

Previously, Angelica completed a summer internship with the PPFF in 2021. She worked on refining the Foundation’s YouTube videos, recruiting guest bloggers, and creating a field guide of plants utilized by Freedom Seekers while traveling the Underground Railroad.

This year, Angelica is working on analyzing and organizing data collected from the PA Outdoor Corps survey. The report she is assisting with will help the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) identify successes and opportunities within the PA Outdoor Corps programs.

Megan Conley is a senior at Messiah University with a major in Public Relations and a minor in Marketing. Acting as the vice president of the college’s Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), Megan is especially interested in the fundraising side of public relations.

Having previously interned with Bench Mark Program, a non-profit located in Lancaster, PA, Megan brings with her experience in social media marketing, event planning, and fundraising.

Megan is working on marketing strategies for awareness campaigns like I Love My State Parks Week and Healthy Lands Week, as well as event planning.

Megan’s professor at Messiah informed her about the internship opportunity at the PPFF. Intrigued, she did some digging. After reading about the PPFF’s Friends Groups, she sent in her application.

“I was interested in the work that they do. I like how they are outlets for helping out with something bigger than yourself,” Megan said.

“Interns bring a new dimension to the work at PPFF,” said Marci Mowery, President. “We look forward to both learning from and educating Megan and Angelica as we work towards our mission of inspiring stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests.”