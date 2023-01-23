An MCU Villain is Responsible for Vision and Scarlet Witch’s

Scarlet Witch and Vision’s romance may not have lasted into the modern-day Marvel Universe, but fans owe the first real proof of its existence to Ronan the Accuser. In 1971’s Avengers #91 (by Roy Thomas, Sal Buscema, and Artie Simek), the two had their first real spark of romance while in Ronan’s custody after he defeated them in battle. While the issue didn’t really take the initial chemistry anywhere, it did lay the foundations for their classic romance.





Interestingly enough, what began their romance is similar to how their MCU love story played out. Granted, the cinematic versions of Scarlet Witch and Vision never met Ronan the Accuser, but they did grow close due to Wanda’s humanity. However, there are enough differences between this moment and the MCU version of their love story to make the case that the modern interpretation is more believable.





Scarlet Witch and Vision First Kissed In Prison – Almost

In Avengers #91, Ronan the Accuser arrived at Earth to devolve the human species and ensure that there would be no resistance when the Kree came to conquer the planet. He managed to defeat several Avengers and took Scarlet Witch and Vision captive. While in a prison cell, Vision and Scarlet Witch were relieved to see that they were both unharmed. However, when Scarlet Witch tried to demonstrate her feelings with a kiss, Vision turned away from her. He was overwhelmed by her humanity and felt his status as a robot would not provide her with the life she deserved.

Though he rebuffed her, even Ronan could see that the two were in love, and proclaimed as such. This confirmed for fans at the time that this would not be the last that they would hear of this plot. Oddly enough, some sources list this as the first time they kissed, but this is not the case, as Vision was still grappling with the idea of having something as human as a relationship. However, the rushed nature of it doesn’t really track well with today’s sensibilities. Vision and Scarlet Witch only really had one interaction before this, and it was their first real meeting where they fought to protect one another.

Comparing Their Comic and Movie Romances

Compared to how the comic version of their love story began, the MCU’s version was more organic. Vision had just been born and Wanda had just joined the Avengers. She was still grieving the loss of her brother, Quicksilver, and Vision wanted to comfort her, spending time with her as a distraction from the grief. Wanda appreciated this and began to develop feelings for the android during their time together at the Avengers compound. Vision in turn admired Wanda’s humanity and depth of emotion, learning how to be more human based on his interactions with her. In time, the two fell in love.

This makes the modern version of the romance easier to accept because it happened naturally. In fact, one could argue it was better because it created something beautiful from a tragedy. Of course, now fans know that story also ended in tragedy. Meanwhile, in the comics, Scarlet Witch and Vision always have the chance to reunite and rekindle their relationship. At their cores though, both romances occurred because Vision and Scarlet Witch helped each other become more human.