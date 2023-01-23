Arsenal to beat Chelsea to Everton’s Amadou Onana, Lionel Messi

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday’s newspapers…

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal could enact the perfect revenge on Chelsea for signing Mykhailo Mudryk earlier this month by beating them in the race to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Both clubs hold an interest in the playmaker and could feel that there is no better time to acquire his services.

Image:

Everton’s Amadou Onana only joined the club last summer





Lionel Messi has reportedly changed his mind about his future and will not pen a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain. The forward was expected to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes before the end of the season, but he will now become a free agent in the summer.

Imola circuit officials were fined after Max Verstappen’s filming day with Red Bull led to noise complaints. The Italian track’s operators were forced to stump up €500 [£440] after the F1 champion activated local noise pollution detectors nearby in one of Red Bull’s most iconic cars.

DAILY MAIL

UEFA is set to close the loophole which has enabled Chelsea to spread the cost of their record transfer spending over up to eight years after receiving complaints from other Premier League clubs.

Chelsea are rivalling Newcastle United in the chase for Everton’s Anthony Gordon.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was banned from training with Everton’s first team last week following the fallout of the Goodison Park defeat to Southampton.

The Professional Cricketers’ Association has joined Russell Slade’s fight for data rights.

Chelsea are set to offer Thiago Silva a contract extension to extend his impressive stay at Stamford Bridge.

Image:

Chelsea’s Thiago Silva could remain at Stamford Bridge until three months off his 40th birthday





Anthony Joshua has agreed a deal to face American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena on April 1.

Sporting Lisbon are weighing up an offer for Heerenveen full-back Milan van Ewijk as a potential replacement for Tottenham target Pedro Porro.

Marseille defender Sead Kolasinac’s house was burgled on Friday while he played in a French Cup tie, according to a report.

THE GUARDIAN

Tottenham have concerns that their managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, could face a worldwide ban should a punishment laid down by the Italian Football Federation not be overturned on appeal.

Chelsea are planning a fresh move for Enzo Fernandez after previously failing to agree a deal for the Benfica midfielder.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Saudi Arabia failed in a bid to buy Formula 1 from Liberty Media last year amid the Netflix Drive to Survive boom, sources close to talks claim.

BBC executives desperately pleaded with Gary Lineker to apologise amid a tense studio stand-off over the pornographic noises prank during live FA Cup coverage last week.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell believes the Rugby Football Union’s decision to lower the tackle height across the amateur game will leave players “even more vulnerable” to “accidents waiting to happen”.

Former Australian tennis player Jelena Dokic’s heart-warming exchange with Novak Djokovic went viral at the weekend, but she has since hit back at horrendous “fat shaming” directed at her online.

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona could be about to sign a Real Madrid player for the first time in 27 years as they are holding talks with Marco Asensio, according to reports in Spain.

Image:

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio would be the first player in years to cross the divide to join Barcelona





Gareth Bale has confirmed he will be involved in a PGA Tour competition just two weeks after retiring from football.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is ready to sell the Washington Post newspaper in order to raise enough funds to bid for the Washington Commanders of the NFL.

THE SUN

Newcastle have reportedly held talks with Manchester United over a shock January move for Scott McTominay.

Conor Benn could make his boxing return in an Abu Dhabi spectacular against ring legend Manny Pacquiao.

DAILY RECORD

Jim Goodwin has vowed to fight on as Aberdeen boss after an “embarrassing” and “humiliating” Scottish Cup shocker. But the beleaguered manager admits there are no assurances over his future following the disaster in Darvel.

Ryan Porteous could yet see out the season as a Hibs player and leave on a free transfer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hibs could turn to Scotland cap Stuart Findlay to replace departing Ryan Porteous and the injured Rocky Bushiri.