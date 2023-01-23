Categories
Sports

Australian Open LIVE – A ‘disgrace’ against Novak Djokovic

Australian Open LIVE - A 'disgrace' against Novak Djokovic


Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas has said it will be a ‘disgrace’ if Novak Djokovic is stopped from playing in the Sunshine Double.

The nine-time Australian Open champion was given bad news earlier this month when it was announced that proof of vaccination against Covid-19 would still be needed until at least April 10.

It means Djokovic will almost certainly miss both Indian Wells and Miami, unless those rules are changed in the coming weeks.

Related Content

“I think he wants to play, so we should give him the chance,” Haas told wwos.

“Hopefully we can have him there. I mean, it would be a disgrace in my eyes if he wasn’t coming to these events, or not allowed to come.”

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Related Content

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.