Australian Open LIVE – A ‘disgrace’ against Novak Djokovic

Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas has said it will be a ‘disgrace’ if Novak Djokovic is stopped from playing in the Sunshine Double.

The nine-time Australian Open champion was given bad news earlier this month when it was announced that proof of vaccination against Covid-19 would still be needed until at least April 10.

It means Djokovic will almost certainly miss both Indian Wells and Miami, unless those rules are changed in the coming weeks.

“I think he wants to play, so we should give him the chance,” Haas told wwos.

“Hopefully we can have him there. I mean, it would be a disgrace in my eyes if he wasn’t coming to these events, or not allowed to come.”