Australian Open: Paul takes down Bautista Agut, advances to

American Tommy Paul reached the last eight of the Australian Open by edging out Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 24 seed, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 at Melbourne Park on Monday .

Paul, ranked No 35, will face Ben Shelton next.

The American defeated German Jan-Lennard Struff (6-1, 7-6 (6), 6-2), Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No 30 seed (6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4) and Jenson Brooksby (6-1, 6-4, 6-3) in the previous rounds.

Earlier in the tournament, Bautista Agut, ranked No 25, won against Portuguese João Sousa (6-3, 6-2, 6-2), American qualifier Brandon Holt (4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2) and Andy Murray (6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4).

