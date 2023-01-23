Categories
Call the Midwife teases concerning change for Nonnatus House

Call the Midwife teases concerning change for Nonnatus House


Nurse Crane’s (Linda Bassett) role at Nonnatus House was under serious threat in tonight’s (Sunday 22nd January) episode of Call the Midwife.

After a spiky encounter with a doctor who also sits on the board of health, she received a letter summoning her to appear before a panel on the grounds that she’s working past retirement age.

“You’ve broken no laws,” says Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen), attempting to ease her fears. “You have no need to explain yourself.”

But Nurse Crane was already envisaging the worst.

“I do though,” she replies. “What if they tell me I’ve got to give up working? Who would…

