Call the Midwife’s Nonnatus House driven to brink as it

Nonnatus House has faced an abundance of challenges across Call the Midwife’s 12-season run – and tonight’s episode (Sunday 22nd January) introduced another obstacle in the form of an infection outbreak.
Four women and their newborn babies were struck down by E coli, which was likely brought into the maternity ward by another patient’s child.
In light of the troubling situation, Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) was forced to close both the maternity home and the surgery. “That’s such an extreme step,” said Shelagh (Laura Main), but if the infection was to be contained, that was the only option…
This article first appeared on Radio Times