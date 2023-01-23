Carol Vorderman flaunts super slim waist in skin-tight catsuit

In view of her 293,000 Instagram followers, Carol penned: “This Morning with Phil and Holly…

“After a huge positive reaction to speaking about my attitude to life which isn’t ‘must find partner and settle down’ a few months ago, I spoke about it again.

“Wow. Incredible number of people saying they feel the same way, how they have been made to feel wrong if they don’t want the old conventional way of living /loving. So thank you for all of your messages.” (sic)

Carol looked phenomenal as she displayed her age-defying curves in a black catsuit, accentuating her slender waist with a chunky black belt with a large gold buckle.

The former Countdown presenter accessorised with a gold bangle on her wrist and a heavy gold necklace.

She completed her outfit with some sky-high black heels and wore her blonde hair in loose curls.