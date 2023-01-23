Certain cooking oils can raise risk of blood clots, expert warns

What does research say?

Mr Batt said: “Studies show the effects of vegetable oil like corn, soy, sunflower oil, palm oil etc in animals.

“Studies show increased rates of hypertension, blood lipid dysregulation, atherosclerosis, and endothelial (blood vessel) dysfunction – all elements that lead to cardiovascular disease and blood clots.”

One such study, published in Nutrition journal, concluded that the consumption of palm oil increased the risk of thromboembolic diseases.

It said: “The prolonged replacement of dietary hydrogenated fat by palm oil impaired platelet aggregability and venous thrombosis, suggesting an increased risk of thromboembolic diseases.”