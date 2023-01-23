Chelsea ditch hijacker tag as Boehly set for Spurs favour with

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly could be set to turn his attention away from hijacking his rivals for transfer deals and instead help one of his rivals Tottenham , by potentially greenlighting a move for Hakim Ziyech to join Jose Mourinho’s Roma side. The Moroccan has been linked with a move to Italy for the past few transfer windows as he has struggled to consistently perform since moving to Stamford Bridge from Ajax in 2020.

The Sun have reported that talks are underway and Roma are interested in signing Ziyech as a potential replacement for Nicolo Zaniolo, who has also been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Roma’s general manager Tiago Pinto is looking at potential replacements for Zaniolo and Ziyech is reportedly one of the key names, and the Serie A club have made an enquiry for Chelsea’s 29-year-old winger.

One major stumbling block for a potential transfer is Ziyech’s wages, as he would have to take a substantial salary cut in order to complete a move. AC Milan also reportedly had issues centred around Ziyech’s wages when they attempted to sign him, while the Morocco star’s recent resurgence under Graham Potter may entice him to remain at the London club.

