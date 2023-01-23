Chinese zodiac sign that needs to ‘restrain’ their ‘temper’ in





Those who fall under the Chinese zodiac sign of the Ox will be born in one of the following years: 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 or 2021. According to astrology, what can this sign expect from the upcoming 12 months?

Health According to Chinese astrology, Ox’s health prognosis in 2023 shows a “downward trend”. “When interacting with others, you may act on impulse, fight with each other or even get arrested, which would be very unfavourable to both parties, so Ox people, you should learn to restrain your temper.” Things to pay particular attention to are road safety, as well as making sure to turn off the gas and electricity to avoid fire. Ox is predicted some “minor illnesses” in 2023, but to avoid them escalating, “seek medical attention and treatment quickly”. DON’T MISS…

Love In 2023, Ox’s romantic forecast shows an “upward trend”, but why is this sign so popular with the opposite sex. Chinese astrology dictates: “Ox people have natural leadership ability, so when you get along well with others, you always give them a very down-to-earth and reliable feeling.” Not only this, Ox is a very good communicator, and can expertly express their emotions to others. Single Ox is likely to meet their “destined partner”, so they must keep their eyes peeled. “You must seize the opportunity well, don’t let the opportunity in front of you slip away, as you will regret it later.” As for partnered up Ox, “you and your partner are predicted to get along very well” – just try and control your temper to avoid the occasional “dispute”. “They should all be small fights between husband and wife, and soon they will pass without any impact on the relationship. “However, it is still recommended that you Ox people learn to control your emotions, so that husband and wife will get along more harmoniously, and your love relationship will continue to improve,” reported China Highlights.

