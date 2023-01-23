Cold Weather Payments – Full list of postcodes eligible for

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed the full list of areas and postcodes which are entitled to £25 in energy bill support. This is through the Government’s Cold Weather Payment scheme which runs between November 1 and March 31 every year. However, to be eligible for this financial aid, households need to live in postcodes which experience, or are forecast to experience, sub-zero temperatures over a seven-day period.
The DWP told Express.co.uk that the following areas and postcodes were confirmed to be triggered for Cold Weather Payments on January 15, 2023:
- Charterhall – NE71, TD1-6, TD8, TD10-15
- Libanus – CF37-48, CF81-83, LD3, NP4, NP11-13, NP22-24, NP44, SA9
- Shap – CA10-12, CA16-17, LA8-10, LA21-23
- Redesdale – CA9, DH8, NE19, NE47-49
- Benson – HP5-23, HP27, OX9,OX10, OX33, OX39,OX44, OX49, RG9, SL7-9
- Bainbridge – BD23-24, DL8, DL11-13
- Albemarle – DH1-7, DH9, DL4-5, DL14-17, NE1-13, NE15-18, NE20-21, NE23, NE25-46, SR1-7, TS21, TS28-29.
The following areas and postcodes were confirmed to be triggered for Cold Weather Payments on January 16, 2023:
- Bingley – BB4, BB8-12, BB18, BD1-22, HD3, HD7-9, HX1-7, LS21, LS29, OL13-14, S36
- Flyindales – YO13, YO18, YO21-22, YO62
- Llysdinam – DL1-DL3, DL6,DL7, DL9, DL10, TS9, S16 YO7
- Marham – CB6-7, IP24-28, PE12-14, PE30-38
- Odiham – GU1-4, GU7-35, GU46-47, GU51-52, RG1-2, RG4-8, RG10, RG12, RG14, RG18-27, RG29-31, RG40-42, RG45, SL1-2, SL4-6, SO24
- Wattisham – GU1-4, GU7-35, GU46-47, GU51-52, RG1-2, RG4-8, RG10, RG12, RG14, RG18-27, RG29-31, RG40-42, RG45, SL1-2, SL4-6, SO24
- Woburn – MK1-17, MK19, MK40-46, NN8-10, NN29, PE19, SG5-7, SG15-19.
