Categories
Showbiz

Dougal’s wife Maura died mysteriously of a fever in Outlander

Dougal's wife Maura died mysteriously of a fever in Outlander


Outlander author Diana Gabaldon is working on Blood of My Blood, along with the producers and showrunner on the parent series.

The forthcoming drama will be breaking new ground as there’s no source material as such to go apart from the Outlander novels and the companion guides Gabaldon has penned.

Therefore, fans will have to wait and see how the story develops as the show charts Ellen and Brian’s story.

Related Content

Before Blood of My Blood comes out, the eighth and final season of Outlander is expected to launch in 2024.

Outlander season 7 will premiere in summer 2023 and seasons 1 to 6 are streaming on Lionsgate+ now



This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Related Content

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.