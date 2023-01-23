Dougal’s wife Maura died mysteriously of a fever in Outlander

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon is working on Blood of My Blood, along with the producers and showrunner on the parent series.

The forthcoming drama will be breaking new ground as there’s no source material as such to go apart from the Outlander novels and the companion guides Gabaldon has penned.

Therefore, fans will have to wait and see how the story develops as the show charts Ellen and Brian’s story.

Before Blood of My Blood comes out, the eighth and final season of Outlander is expected to launch in 2024.

Outlander season 7 will premiere in summer 2023 and seasons 1 to 6 are streaming on Lionsgate+ now