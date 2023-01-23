Eamonn Holmes jibes he gets ‘complaint after complaint’ about





Eamonn Holmes light heartedly hit out at his GB News Breakfast co-star Isabel Webster as they discussed ITV’s announcement of a Love Island for the older generation. The presenter questioned whether Isabel was suggesting “older” people can’t be “beautiful”.

Teasing his co-star, Eamonn asked: “Do you go home on a Friday night and say to [husband] Liam, ‘It’s sexy time’? Is that like ‘Chico Time’? He used to do, ‘It’s Chico Time.’” Laughing, Isabel remarked: “I don’t say to my husband, ‘It’s sexy time.’” Isabel tried to move the conversation on but Eamonn continued to tease his co-star. “I just get complaint after complaint which says’ Eamonn everyday you talk about real matters, real life and Isabel moves on to all sorts of boring stuff,’” he swiped.

“You get complaints every day?” Isabel questioned. “About you,” Eamonn confirmed as his co-host hit back: “Are they from you?” The GB News presenters then moved onto discussing the rest of the morning’s headlines. Elsewhere, Isabel was forced to apologise when a bystander swore live on air during an interview with travel expert Simon Calder.

As Simon detailed the move to increase the fine for travelling without a train ticket, a man could be heard shouting “w****r”. Eamonn burst out laughing as he joked: “Is that my brother?” Isabel stepped in to apologise before Simon added he wasn’t “sure what happened there”. Breakfast with Eamonn & Isabel airs on GB News on weekdays at 6am.





This post is originally appeared on Express UK



