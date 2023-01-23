Eamonn Holmes spills key to Prince Harry and William ending row

Eamonn Holmes expressed his frustrations with the royal feud, urging Prince Harry to simply “go buy a pint” with Prince William and “get on with it” following months of aired complaints from the Duke of Sussex against his elder sibling. The GB News anchor said he “could not imagine” being estranged from his own brothers.

Speaking frankly on the ongoing royal fallout, Eamonn said: “I look at them and I think, ‘For God’s sake, dust yourselves down, go and buy a pint and get on with it.

“I honestly could never imagine not speaking with one of my brothers,” he added to Daily Mail

In his recent Express.co.uk column, Eamonn shared how he was dismayed to see Harry turn on his father’s wife Camilla in his new book, Spare.

Commenting on his remarks about Camilla, he continued: “I was also saddened to hear Harry direct so much anger towards his stepmother, Camilla.